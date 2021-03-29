NEW: Pet company expansion brings 200+ new jobs to Preble County

“At Royal Canin, everything we do is in service of our purpose: to create a better world for pets. Our investment in the new Ohio manufacturing facility will enable us to meet the ever-growing needs of pets and their owners across North America,” Cecile Coutens, president, Royal Canin North America, said in a release Monday.

“We and our partners at the Dayton Development Coalition welcome Royal Canin North America’s newest manufacturing facility in Lewisburg, which will be its first in Ohio and one of five in the United States,” said J.P Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive. “Royal Canin is a global leader in pet nutrition, and we look forward to 224 Ohioans producing its high-quality products that will benefit the health of pets and the happiness of their owners throughout the North American market.”

Royal Canin supplies dog and cat food to several regional stores, including PetSmart, Petco and Pet Supplies Plus.

Iams sold an existing facility to Royal Canin in 2015. The Lewisburg Pet Health and Nutrition Center, a 127-acre site, sits off Interstate 70 in Lewisburg.

P&G closed what was then an Iams plant in Lewisburg in 2011 as part of a reorganization at the time.