Pepsi flavored with Peeps? New spring soda unveiled.

Pepsi and Peeps have partnered on a new flavored soda that comes in colorful cans, but the announcement left many fans asking why it wasn’t called Peepsi.
The marshmallow soda product, released for the start of spring, is called Pepsi X Peeps and comes in bright yellow, pink and blue 7.5-ounce mini cans.
The new cola ”combines the crisp, refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet Peeps marshmallow flavor consumers love,” according to a release from the companies.
The two companies also launched a sweepstakes that asks fans to show “how they’re enjoying their favorite springtime activities – in a safe, socially distant manner.” In the #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes, fans can submit photos of themselves enjoying the spring with Peeps.
“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about,” said Todd Kaplan, VP Marketing – Pepsi. “We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that Pepsi x Peeps will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite.”
Fans of both products took to social media, sharing excitement for the product and questions about the flavor pairing. Many, however, said the companies missed the best name choice: Peepsi.