Palindrome Week: Get to know it front to back

A palindrome is something that reads the same way backward and forward. Dates, numbers, words, concepts and topics can be categorized into a palindrome.

Take today for example. Today is the 22nd day of the second month in the year 2022. In a numbered sequence the date is 2/22/22 and can be read forward, then backward and vice versa, but remain the same. Today is also an ambigram, which means it reads the same upside down.