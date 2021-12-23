Packaged salads recalled for possible listeria contamination linked to three deaths

Fresh Express

Bowl & Basket

Giant Eagle

Little Salad Bar

Marketside

O Organics

Signature Farms

Simply Nature

Weis Fresh from the Field

Wellsley Farms Organic

The Fresh Express recall applies to certain salad items with product codes Z324 through Z350.

A full list of recalled Dole products is available here, and a full list of recalled Fresh Express products is available here.

The listeria outbreak connected to the Dole products was investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019 and 2020, but the CDC said it was unable to identify the source. The investigation was reopened in November 2021 after four new illnesses were reported since August.

This outbreak is connected to a dozen hospitalizations and two deaths.

The outbreak strain found in Fresh Express products were reported from July 2016 though October 2021, leading to 10 hospitalizations and one death. It was connected to Fresh Express products after the Michigan Department of Agriculture found the strain in a bag of packaged salad collected from a grocery store during routine sampling.

It is believed that the true number of people sick in the two outbreaks is likely higher than was reported because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for listeria.

The CDC urged anyone with a recalled salad to throw it away or return it, then to carefully clean refrigerators, containers and surface that may have touched the recalled salads.

It also said to watch for symptoms of a listeria infection, including fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Pregnant people infected by listeria usually experience only fever, fatigue and muscle aches, but listeria can cause pregnancy los or premature birth.

Symptoms of severe illness usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but may start as early as the same day or 70 days later.