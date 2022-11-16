Overcharging at Dollar General, Family Dollar: How stores scored in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office has been doing a sweep of dollar stores since the beginning of the month when they heard about the pricing issues from other county auditors.
At each store, the Montgomery County auditor’s office scanned 50 random items and compared them to the sticker price. Recent comparisons found the price at the register didn’t match the list price for items at 26 of the 32 Dollar General stores and 15 of the 23 Family Dollar stores in Montgomery County. Here is a look at the data:
Family Dollar
|Jurisdiction
|Address
|Pass/Fail
|Failed Items
|Fail Rate
|Brookville
|428 Wolf Creek
|Pass
|0
|0%
|Dayton
|2911 Harshman Rd
|Pass
|0
|0%
|Dayton
|2601 E Third St
|Pass
|1
|2%
|Dayton
|4253 W Third St
|Fail
|10
|20%
|Dayton
|440 James H McGee
|Fail
|9
|18%
|Dayton
|1125 Wayne Avenue
|Fail
|12
|24%
|Dayton
|3222 Salem Avenue
|Pass
|0
|0%
|Dayton
|5800 N Main St
|Pass
|1
|2%
|Dayton
|1028 N Gettysburg Ave
|Fail
|15
|30%
|Dayton
|1046 Patterson Rd
|Pass
|0
|0%
|Dayton
|1026 S Smithville Rd
|Pass
|1
|2%
|Dayton
|745 Troy St
|Fail
|18
|36%
|Dayton
|3295 W Siebenthanler
|Fail
|11
|22%
|Dayton
|6290 W Third St
|Fail
|11
|22%
|Dayton
|1130 N Main St
|Pass
|1
|2%
|Englewood
|606 Taywood
|Pass
|0
|0%
|Harrison
|5607 N Dixie
|Fail
|7
|14%
|Huber Heights
|5985 Old Troy Pike
|Pass
|0
|0%
|Kettering
|2360 Smithville Rd
|Pass
|1
|2%
|Miamisburg
|1246 Central
|Fail
|9
|18%
|New Lebanon
|450 W Main St
|Pass
|0
|0%
|Riverside
|5424 Burkhardt Road
|Pass
|0
|0%
|Trotwood
|5335 Salem Ave
|No Test
|N/A
|Closed
|Vandalia
|670 W National Rd
|Fail
|6
|12%
Dollar General
|Jurisdiction
|Address
|Pass/Fail
|Failed Items
|Fail Rate
|Clayton
|8126 N Main St
|Fail
|15
|30%
|Brookvile
|715 Arlington Rd
|Fail
|18
|36%
|Germantown
|2393 Dayton/Germantown Pike
|Fail
|20
|40%
|New Lebanon
|1300 W Main St
|Fail
|8
|16%
|West Carrolton
|25 Alex/Bell Rd
|Fail
|12
|24%
|Kettering
|2701 S Dixie
|Fail
|6
|12%
|Dayton
|1819 W 3rd St
|Fail
|19
|38%
|Trotwood
|5997 W Third St
|Fail
|13
|26%
|Trotwood
|720 E Main St
|Fail
|17
|34%
|Englewood
|11 S Main St
|Fail
|18
|36%
|Vandalia
|650 W National Rd
|Fail
|11
|22%
|West Carrolton
|4963 Springboro Pike
|Pass
|0
|0%
|Dayton
|445 Salem Ave
|Fail
|13
|26%
|Riverside
|2300 Valley Rd
|Fail
|13
|26%
|Kettering
|1211 E Stroop Rd
|Fail
|9
|18%
|Kettering
|2296 E Dorothy Lane
|Pass
|0
|0%
|Centerville
|892 S Main St
|Pass
|0
|0%
|Miamisburg
|27 E Linden Ave
|Pass
|0
|0%
|Huber Heights
|5597 Old Troy Pike
|Fail
|10
|20%
|Huber Heights
|6655 Brandt Pike
|Fail
|5
|10%
|Miamisburg
|33 S Alex Road
|Pass
|1
|2%
|Riverside
|5520 Airway Rd
|Pass
|1
|2%
|Trotwood
|5118 Salem Ave
|Pass
|0
|0%
|Phillipsburg
|9 W Poplar St
|Fail
|9
|18%
|Dayton
|2821 Linden Ave
|Pass
|0
|0%
|Dayton
|2228 N Gettysburg Ave
|Fail
|25
|50%
|Dayton
|4000 Salem Ave
|Fail
|11
|22%
|Dayton
|2312 N Main
|Fail
|26
|52%
|Dayton
|4600 Main St
|Pass
|1
|2%
|Dayton
|3119 E 3rd St
|Fail
|17
|34%
|Dayton
|888 Gettysburg
|Pass
|1
|2%
|Harrison
|5245 N Dixie Hwy
|Fail
|8
|16%
Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith says his office is passing its findings along to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which regulates pricing statewide.
Agriculture department rules allow stores to have an error rate of up to 2% on overcharges, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
A press release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost stated that, “After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register.”
Yost went on to say, “This is appalling behavior and should be answered for in a court of law,” Yost said. “If you see this happening in a store near you, let my office know. We’re here to protect Ohioans from being ripped off.”
According to Mike Brill, Communications & Community Engagement Manager, the Montgomery County auditor’s office has finished inspecting all of the Dollar Generals and Family Dollars and will be starting next on Dollar Tree stores. Stores that failed inspection will be re-visited within 30 days for follow up inspections.
