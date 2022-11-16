Overcharging at Dollar General, Family Dollar: How stores scored in Montgomery County

Agriculture department rules allow stores to have an error rate of up to 2% on overcharges, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

A press release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost stated that, “After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register.”

Yost went on to say, “This is appalling behavior and should be answered for in a court of law,” Yost said. “If you see this happening in a store near you, let my office know. We’re here to protect Ohioans from being ripped off.”

According to Mike Brill, Communications & Community Engagement Manager, the Montgomery County auditor’s office has finished inspecting all of the Dollar Generals and Family Dollars and will be starting next on Dollar Tree stores. Stores that failed inspection will be re-visited within 30 days for follow up inspections.