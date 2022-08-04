Over 2K without power as thunderstorms move through area

Over 2,000 power customers are without electricity as strong thunderstorms move through the area, with the vast majority as of 7 p.m. being in Middletown.
According to the Duke Energy map, the outages in Middletown were all reported at around 6:45 p.m., after the National Weather Service in Wilmington announced a strong thunderstorm would affect Butler, Warren and Montgomery counties until around 7:15 p.m.
As of 7 p.m., 1,979 power customers were in the dark in Middletown.
The number of outages are as follows, according to the AES and Duke Energy outage maps.
- Butler: 2,107
- Greene: 91
- Montgomery: 9
- Warren: 2
