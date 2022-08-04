BreakingNews
Over 2K without power as thunderstorms move through area
Over 2K without power as thunderstorms move through area

Over 2,000 power customers are without electricity as strong thunderstorms move through the area, with the vast majority as of 7 p.m. being in Middletown.

According to the Duke Energy map, the outages in Middletown were all reported at around 6:45 p.m., after the National Weather Service in Wilmington announced a strong thunderstorm would affect Butler, Warren and Montgomery counties until around 7:15 p.m.

As of 7 p.m., 1,979 power customers were in the dark in Middletown.

The number of outages are as follows, according to the AES and Duke Energy outage maps.

  • Butler: 2,107
  • Greene: 91
  • Montgomery: 9
  • Warren: 2

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

