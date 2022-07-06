Over 2.7K power customers in dark following afternoon storms

Over 2,700 power customers were left in the dark after thunderstorms swept through the area this afternoon.
The most outages in the greater Dayton area were in Warren County, where Duke Energy reported over 1,300 outages as of 6:50 p.m., followed by Darke County, which AES said had over 900 without power at the same time.
The following are the number of customers without power, by county, according to the AES and Duke Energy outage maps.
- Warren: 1,370
- Darke: 929
- Greene: 247
- Montgomery: 158
- Butler: 41
- Preble: 11
- Miami: 5
- Champaign: 4
