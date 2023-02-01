Over 2.5 million pounds of canned sausage, poultry recalled for possible contamination

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling over 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry across multiple brands, including house brands at Walmart and Kroger, due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to be contaminated without showing any outward signs.
Recalled products include 2,581,816 pounds of Vienna sausages and potted meat from brands including Armour Star, Goya, Great Value, Hargis House, Hereford, Kroger, Prairie Belt and Valrico, produced between Dec. 12, 2022 and Jan. 13, 2023.
A full list of the recalled product can be found here, and photos of recalled products can be found here.
The recalled products include establishment number “P4247″ on the cans and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered when the company notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that they had found spoiled or leaking cans from multiple production dates in the establishment warehouse.
According to the recall, the company hasn’t had any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the recalled products.
The FSIS said it is concerned the recalled products may be on retail shelves or in consumer pantries, and urged anyone with the products not to eat them, but to either throw them away or return them.
Consumers with questions can contact Conagra at 800-289-6014, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time or emailing consumer.care@conagra.com. They can also call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
