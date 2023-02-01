Over 2.5 million pounds of canned sausage, poultry recalled for possible contamination

According to the recall, the company hasn’t had any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the recalled products.

The FSIS said it is concerned the recalled products may be on retail shelves or in consumer pantries, and urged anyone with the products not to eat them, but to either throw them away or return them.

Consumers with questions can contact Conagra at 800-289-6014, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time or emailing consumer.care@conagra.com. They can also call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.