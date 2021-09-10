journal-news logo
X

Outdoor drinking area coming to Austin Landing

Miami Twp.'s first Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, will operate daily from 4 to 11 p.m. at the 96-acre Austin Landing complex. STAFF FILE PHOTO
Caption
Miami Twp.'s first Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, will operate daily from 4 to 11 p.m. at the 96-acre Austin Landing complex. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Local News
By Eric Schwartzberg
2 hours ago
DORA will be ‘a great asset,’ expected to be fully operational in the next few weeks.

Miami Twp. is the latest community to create an outdoor drinking district.

The township’s first Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, will operate daily from 4 to 11 p.m. at the 96-acre Austin Landing complex.

The special district allows patrons 21 and older to purchase alcoholic beverages from approved restaurants and carry their beer, wine or liquor outside within the DORA boundaries, including parks and shops that choose to allow it.

“A fair number of the owner-operators of businesses within Austin Landing approached the township and asked about getting a DORA approved,” township trustee John Morris told this news outlet. “The event coordinators and management company asked about getting a DORA approved. That precipitated the conversation and, ultimately, the application.”

Miami Twp. trustees unanimously approved the measure Tuesday night.

ExploreArea fire official retires after more than 4 decades

Jewels Shrader, general manager for Chuy’s, said she lives in Springboro and has seen what the DORA has done in that city. She said it will be “a great asset” for Austin Landing.

DORAs launched in Ohio in 2015 as an economic development tool and way to garner exposure for communities and businesses alike.

“Austin Landing fits perfectly (into the DORA concept) because it’s a relatively self-contained, walkable community,” Morris said. “Everything’s enclosed within it, so it’s very easy to draw boundaries.”

The “keep-the-evening-going” concept behind such outdoor drinking districts provides businesses and their patrons greater flexibility.

“Frequently, you’ll want to stay after dinner and have an after dinner drink and talk,” Morris said. “This would allow that purveyor to sell that drink, those people could walk outside and continue their conversation in the park opening up that table for new business.”

ExploreLocal lawns quickly turn brown as fall armyworms invade

Just like in other outdoor drinking districts, patrons will be served drinks in designated plastic cups. Signage will indicate the district’s boundaries and where DORA drinks are allowed and prohibited.

Hours of the outdoor drinking area can be modified for special events upon approval by the township administrator in consultation with township police department, according to Assistant Township Administrator Christopher Snyder.

The Miami Twp. DORA, which is already approved by the state, is expected to be fully operational within the next few weeks as cups make their way to restaurants and bars, signs are installed and businesses decide to be included in or opt out of the district.

In Other News
1
Ohio surpasses 9,000 daily COVID cases for first time since January
2
DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of 9/11 victims
3
What happened: 4-hour search finds no threat after report of shooter at
4
Ohio reports nearly 7,900 new COVID cases, most since January
5
Mu COVID variant detected in Ohio, but Delta still dominant
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top