Orange barrels coming to Springboro as it starts resurfacing streets; increases budget by $600K

Orange barrels are coming soon to Springboro as the city will begin its annual street resurfacing program that will address nearly two dozen streets this year.
City Manager Chris Pozzuto said resurfacing is expected to start by early to mid-September.
He said in the most recent five-year Capital Improvement Project Budget, Springboro City Council has increased the annual resurfacing budget from $900,000 to $1.5 million, which will allow the city to pave more streets every year than in the past.
“The city is making a concerted effort to increase investment in maintenance of the existing roadway system throughout many neighborhoods in Springboro,” Pozzuto said. “We want to make sure we are reinvesting as much as we can back into the city’s infrastructure.”
The following streets are scheduled for resurfacing this year:
· Arbor Hills Drive, Balsam Court, Beckley Farm Way, Brighton Court.
· Devon Court, Dogwood Court, Edinburgh Drive, Evergreen Drive.
· Foliage Lane, Greenwood Lane, Heston Drive, Lexington Court.
· Lemonwood Court, Millbrook Court, Pasture Court, Penbrook Court.
· South Pioneer Boulevard (Intersection with Ohio 73), Spring Mill Drive.
· Stillwater Court, Timbermill Court, Wedge Wood Court, Wheatmore Court.
· Eastern North/South Alley in downtown Springboro.
In another transportation project, City Council approved the city moving forward in a project with the Ohio Department of Transportation for intersection improvements at Ohio 73 and Edgebrook Drive that will be constructed in 2025.
According to the agreement, the project will include a new traffic signal, crosswalks, and sidewalks. The local share for this project is estimated at approximately $181,171 of the total estimated cost of $452,928 with the balance of funding from federal funds. City officials said the local funding will be part of the 2024 budget as noted in the city’s Five-Year Capital Improvement plan which council has already approved.
