Online driver’s license renewal among new BMV services

Ohioans will be able to transfer a vehicle title beginning July 11 for person-to-person sales.

Also, residents will be able to take the driving knowledge test online, also starting July 11, required for a temporary permit.

The state is working on expanding driver examination testing locations through partnerships with outside businesses.

A pilot program launches July 1 with the Preble County Clerk of Court to contract as a third-party location for driver’s license skills tests. The pilot program is expected to expand to seven other locations across the state over the summer, with additional expansion planned in the future, the release stated.

“Since 2021, more than 2 million visits to the BMV have been avoided because of innovative online solutions led through this administration,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted stated. “With every service that becomes available on the website, InnovateOhio is chipping away at any reason why Ohioans might have to go into the BMV. We have moved services online, so you never have to stand in line.”