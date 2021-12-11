Omicron variant now present in Ohio, health officials say

Ohio reported 8,072 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The 21-day average of reported new cases is 6,541, according to the Ohio Department of Health, which released updated statistics this afternoon.

ODH also reported on Saturday that 4,519 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 313 new patients in the last 24 hours. The current 21-day average of new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 284.

Nineteen new patients were admitted to the ICU with COVID-35 in Ohio in the last 24 hours, according to the statistics. The 21-day average of reported ICU admissions is 29.

A total of 27,371 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Ohio as of Saturday since the start of the pandemic. The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.

As of Saturday, 58.68% of Ohioans, or over 6.8 million people, have have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 8,709 in the last 24 hours.