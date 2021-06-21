Ohio’s unemployment climbs as employers cut workers

Ohio’s unemployment rate increased last month for the first time since early in the pandemic when state officials initially issued a stay-at-home order, according to state data released Monday.
The state also lost more jobs in May than in any month since April 2020, when employers shed an unprecedent number of workers following coronavirus-related lockdown measures.
Ohio’s unemployment rate rose to 5% in May from 4.7% in April, according to preliminary and seasonally adjusted data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Nonfarm employers lost 14,800 jobs last month, after cutting 8,000 workers in April, the revised and preliminary data show.
The state hasn’t had two or more consecutive months of job growth since last fall.