Ohio’s most popular Easter candy, and what other states like

While there are a multitude of traditional candies that fit the occasion, not everyone agrees on a favorite.

Innerbody Research recently did a study that analyzed search trends and identified the top seasonal brands and most “sugar-obsessed” regions of the country.

According to Google Trends search data, some states lean chocolate-heavy while others have strong feelings about marshmallows.

The five most popular Easter candies in the United States, ranked in order, are Peeps, Chocolate Bunnies, Jelly Belly’s, Swedish Fish and Reese’s Eggs.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The five least popular are Cadbury Creme Eggs, Jolly Rancher Gummies, Jordan Almonds, Easter M&Ms and Pez.

Surprisingly, in Ohio, Jordan almonds are the most popular candy. Jordan almonds trace their roots to European sugared almonds that are traditionally handed out at weddings and baptisms. In several of these states — where Italian-American and Latino traditions remain strong — sugared almonds are still well liked.

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A candy that looks obscure on the national stage turns out to carry cultural familiarity in specific regions. At Easter, those roots show.

Other interesting findings from the study:

• The Great Lakes pack the fullest Easter baskets. Ohio ranks #3 in Easter candy search interest, with Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Wisconsin also landing in the top ten. No other part of the country loads up quite like that.

• Wyoming finishes last. It lands at the bottom of the rankings, with Hawaii and D.C. not far ahead.

• America debates Peeps every year — and then buys them anyway. They’re the No. 1 Easter candy nationwide and win more states than any other sweet — nearly 1 in 3. For something people claim to hate, they’re searched an awful lot.

• Easter looks like chocolate — it eats like jelly beans. From the Southeast (Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina) to the Upper Midwest (Minnesota, Wisconsin) and even Colorado and Maryland, jelly beans claim the top spot.

• Chocolate bunnies are tradition — not obsession. They rank near the top nationally, but almost no state crowns them its favorite. Everyone respects the bunny. But do they love it?

• Coastal states have a soft spot for fish. Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, and Oregon all elevate Swedish Fish to the top.

• Maine is the only state to crown Cadbury Creme Eggs — even though the candy ranks dead last nationally. Every candy finds its people.