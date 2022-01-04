Ohio sets 6th consecutive record with daily COVID hospitalizations

More than 6,200 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio on Tuesday, which is the sixth consecutive record after coronavirus hospitalizations have increased daily since Christmas.
The state also reported 20,411 new cases on Tuesday, which brings the 21-day average to 14,101, according to the latest Ohio Department of Health data.
Experts fear cases will rise as people return to work and schools after the holidays, consistent with spikes that have followed previous holidays during the pandemic.
For example, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced on Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. The Cincinnati Republican said he took an at-home test Monday night in preparation for returning to Washington, D.C., but was asymptomatic. Portman, 66, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, said he will wok from home this week but will not be able to vote.
As of Tuesday, there have been 2,093,074 total cases reported in Ohio.
