Ohio’s daily COVID case average drops below 1,000

Ohio’s 21-day average for coronavirus cases dropped below 1,000 on Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Over the last three weeks the state is averaging 993 cases a day. The state recorded just below that, 987 cases, the last day.
Ohio hasn’t reported more than 1,000 daily cases since Friday. In the last 21 days, the state has only recorded more than 1,000 cases a day nine times.
Ninety-seven hospitalizations were reported Wednesday, bringing Ohio’s total to 58,901, according to ODH.
The state’s 21-day average is 91 hospitalizations a day.
Wednesday marked the sixth consecutive day fewer than 800 COVID patients were in Ohio’s hospitals.
Ohio reported 18 ICU admissions Wednesday for a total of 8,093.
Tonight, the state will announce the first winners of the Vax-a-Million drawings. The campaign aims to increase awareness and to encourage Ohioans to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Ohio is giving away five $1 million prizes and five full college scholarships over the next month.
Tonight at 7:29 p.m., the state will name the first $1 million and scholarship winner.
As of Wednesday, nearly 5,230,000 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 4,581,000 people have finished it.