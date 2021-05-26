Ohio’s daily COVID case average drops below 1,000

The state’s 21-day average is 91 hospitalizations a day.

Wednesday marked the sixth consecutive day fewer than 800 COVID patients were in Ohio’s hospitals.

Ohio reported 18 ICU admissions Wednesday for a total of 8,093.

Tonight, the state will announce the first winners of the Vax-a-Million drawings. The campaign aims to increase awareness and to encourage Ohioans to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Ohio is giving away five $1 million prizes and five full college scholarships over the next month.

Tonight at 7:29 p.m., the state will name the first $1 million and scholarship winner.

As of Wednesday, nearly 5,230,000 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 4,581,000 people have finished it.