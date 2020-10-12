Ohio’s coronavirus death toll passes 5,000

“This really comes down to what the citizens of Ohio do, because no matter what order I issue … we have no way of controlling what people are doing where we’re seeing the most spread,” DeWine said. “We’re seeing the most spread in their own houses, in their own backyard … in their own private events."

To put the 5,000 Ohio deaths into perspective, hundreds more people have died from COVID-19 than can be seated at The Rose Music Center in Huber Heights or Fraze Pavilion amphitheater in Kettering.

The 5,000 number also is greater than the populations of any village in Ohio, which by definition are incorporated municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents.

That 5,000 figure also is nearly equal to the entire student enrollment of some area school districts, such as Huber Heights City Schools, Middletown City Schools or Springboro Community Schools.