Ohio’s coronavirus death toll passes 5,000

Coronavirus deaths have reached a grim milestone: more than 5,000 people have died in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic earlier this year.
The Ohio Department of Health reported Monday that 5,005 Ohioans have died of the disease since COVID-19 reached the state early this year. The new death toll was reached just three days after Ohio set a daily record of 1,840 new coronavirus cases.
COVID-19 is now one of the main causes of death in the state. It makes up nearly 5% of the 97,791 Ohioans who have died so far this year, as of the most recent mortality statistics reported Wednesday by the ODH.
Gov. Mike DeWine made stops Friday in Dayton, Lima, Toledo and Youngstown to urge residents to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings as the number of cases rise.
“We have a statewide problem, but we also very much have a western Ohio problem,” he said during his informal address outside the Patterson Homestead on Brown Street in Dayton.
“This really comes down to what the citizens of Ohio do, because no matter what order I issue … we have no way of controlling what people are doing where we’re seeing the most spread,” DeWine said. “We’re seeing the most spread in their own houses, in their own backyard … in their own private events."
To put the 5,000 Ohio deaths into perspective, hundreds more people have died from COVID-19 than can be seated at The Rose Music Center in Huber Heights or Fraze Pavilion amphitheater in Kettering.
The 5,000 number also is greater than the populations of any village in Ohio, which by definition are incorporated municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents.
That 5,000 figure also is nearly equal to the entire student enrollment of some area school districts, such as Huber Heights City Schools, Middletown City Schools or Springboro Community Schools.