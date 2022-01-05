COVID patients in Ohio make up more than 25% of all hospitalizations

“Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in our region and around the state have increased significantly, putting strain on multiple health systems,” a Kettering Health statement read. “In order to maintain safety and high-quality care, effective Jan. 5, Kettering Health is postponing non-emergent, elective surgeries and procedures that require an overnight stay.”

COVID patients across Ohio make up nearly 29% of ICU patients and are using nearly 18% of ventilator capacity, according to Wednesday’s data from the ODH.

Of COVID-19 patients hospitalized last week at Kettering Health or Premier Health facilities, 84% were unvaccinated, according to the latest data available from the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.