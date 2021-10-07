Ohio’s 21-day COVID-19 case average dips below 6,000

In the last two weeks, the state is averaging 560.5 cases per 100,000 people, according to ODH. It’s down from 616.7 cases per 100,000 reported last Thursday.

Nine counties had more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 17 counties last week The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of a high COVID transmission rate is 100 case per 100,000 people.

Counties in the Miami Valley reported the following transmission rates, according to ODH:

Darke County: 907.8 cases per 100,000 people

Preble County: 868.4 cases per 100,000 people

Miami County: 787.9 cases per 100,000 people

Champaign County: 758.6 cases per 100,000 people

Clark County: 675 cases per 100,000 people

Montgomery County: 585.5 cases per 100,000 people

Greene County: 514.4 cases per 100,000 people

Warren County: 512.4 cases per 100,000 people

Butler County: 469.8 cases per 100,000 people

Champaign County is the only county in the area whose transmission rate increased. Last week, the county reported 712.4 cases per 100,000.

As of Thursday, 3,395 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio, including 948 in ICUs and 651 on ventilators. Coronavirus patients account for 12.8% of the state’s hospital beds, 19.86% of ICU beds and13.78% of ventilators.

Ohio has 5,256 (19.8%) hospital beds, 906 (18.98%) ICU beds and2,876 (60.89%) ventilators available, according to ODH.

In the last day the state recorded 323 hospitalizations and 27 ICU admissions. Ohio is averaging 263 hospitalizations and 23 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.

More than 54% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 65.6% of adults and 63.51% of those 12 and older.

Half of the residents have finished the vaccine. Nearly 61.25% of adults and 59.12% of Ohioans 12 and older have completed the vaccine.

Of the 6.35 million residents who have started the vaccine, 5.9 million have finished it and 235,230 people have received additional doses, according to ODH.