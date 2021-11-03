Ohio’s 21-day average drops below 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations a day

Ohio had 2,341 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals Wednesday, including 675 in ICUs and 434 on ventilators, according to ODH. Two weeks ago, the state reported 2,789 hospitalized COVID patients, with 806 in ICUs and 501 on ventilators.

Coronavirus patients accounted for 8.9% of hospital beds, 14.51% of ICU beds and 9.08% of ventilators in the state on Wednesday.

Ohio has 5,259 (20.1%), hospital beds, 931 (20.01%) ICU beds and 3,094 (64.71%) ventilators available.

The state recorded 4,503 cases in the last day. It’s the highest amount reported since Ohio added 4,574 cases on Oct. 20. Ohio has recorded more than 4,000 daily cases seven times in the last three weeks and twice in the last week.

Ohio’s 21-day case average was 3,611 cases a day as of Wednesday, according to ODH.

More than 6.41 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 55.53% of the state’s population. Sixty-seven percent of adults and 64.91% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose.

More than 6.05 million residents, or 51.84% of Ohio’s population, have completed the vaccine, including 62.66% of adults and 60.59% of those 12 and older, according to ODH.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention accepting the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11, an estimated 28 million children are now able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

To find a provider or schedule an appointment, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.