Ohioans now able to order driver license, ID reprints online

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and InnovateOhio announced the new service Monday, which will enable Ohioans will valid credentials who don’t need to make changes to their ID or license to order a reprint online without stepping inside a BMV office.

“This priority project of InnovateOhio is another example of our work to change the culture of state government to be more customer-service friendly,” he said. “Instead of having to take a trip to the BMV, customers can now order an exact reprint of their license from the convenience of their home.”