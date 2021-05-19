Ohio vaccinations jump in past week after shots begin for 12- to 15-year-olds

In a release, ODH Director Stephanie McCloud said that the state saw 113,000 Ohioans receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine after the announcement, a 53% increase from previous week, which saw 74,000 Ohioans get their first dose.

McCloud attributed the increase to the Vax-A-Million campaign, saying that it was “exactly what we needed to reinvigorate interest in receiving COVID-19 vaccines.”