Ohio vaccinations jump in past week after shots begin for 12- to 15-year-olds

The Ohio Lottery and the Ohio Department of Health have released early results of people vaccinated in the week since Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Vax-A-Million campaign.
In a release, ODH Director Stephanie McCloud said that the state saw 113,000 Ohioans receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine after the announcement, a 53% increase from previous week, which saw 74,000 Ohioans get their first dose.
McCloud attributed the increase to the Vax-A-Million campaign, saying that it was “exactly what we needed to reinvigorate interest in receiving COVID-19 vaccines.”
ODH also said in the release, though, that a total of 37,771 of those vaccines were attributed to Ohioans aged 12-15, who were newly allowed to be vaccinated starting on Thursday, May 13.
Without this group, Ohio would have given somewhere over 75,000 people their first doses in the past week.
ODH said each day from Thursday, May 13 to Monday, May 17 had a higher number of vaccinations than the same day the previous week.
In particular, Friday, May 14, Sunday, May 16 and Monday, May 17 saw the highest number of vaccinations reported on a Friday, Sunday and Monday in the past four weeks.