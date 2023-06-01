Ohio troopers to assist Texas law enforcement at border

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine authorized a contingent from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to respond to Texas to assist local law enforcement with border surveillance, the governor’s office announced Thursday.
In coming weeks 14 troopers and supervisors will travel to Texas, but during the two-week assignment, they will not make any arrests.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requested the assistance, the governor’s office stated.
This is the second group of troopers to respond to support Texas law enforcement in nearly two years. DeWine previously authorized OSHP troopers to respond to Texas in July 2021.
Ohio has had a continuous presence on the border since October 2020, when DeWine deployed approximately 115 members of the Ohio National Guard to support the Southwest Border operations at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau.
Since that time, DeWine has deployed nearly 325 Ohio National Guard members to Texas, with 125 of those guard members remaining at the border on active duty today.
A new rotation of 50 Ohio National Guard members is scheduled to deploy to Texas in October 2023.