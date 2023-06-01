Ohio troopers to assist Texas law enforcement at border

This is the second group of troopers to respond to support Texas law enforcement in nearly two years. DeWine previously authorized OSHP troopers to respond to Texas in July 2021.

Ohio has had a continuous presence on the border since October 2020, when DeWine deployed approximately 115 members of the Ohio National Guard to support the Southwest Border operations at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau.