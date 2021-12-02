Ohio to give update on COVID-19 status this afternoon

“We are heading into the winter with very high levels of disease transmission,” Vanderhoff said last week. “And over the last couple of weeks, a definite upturn in the number of cases and the number of hospitalizations. So essentially we’re heading into the winter already in a surge.”

Ohio reported 8,944 COVID cases on Wednesday, the most recorded in a day since mid September. The state is averaging 5,398 cases a day in the past three weeks, according to ODH.

A month ago, on Nov. 1, Ohio’s 21-day average was 3,691 cases a day. Last year, on Dec. 1, 2020, the state was averaging 8,029 cases over the previous three weeks, according to the state health department.