Ohio to get new license plates featuring Wright flyer, farm scene

Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled Ohio’s new standard license plate on Thursday morning — a plate that depicts a Wright flyer, and a large sun over a river and farm fields.
The new plate will be available at the end of the year. It is the first redesign since 2013.
The state of Ohio issue more than 13.28 million motor vehicle registrations in 2019, the most recent statistics available.
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles last week also announced it is installing kiosks in nine locations across the state, including at Meijer stores in Huber Heights and Fairfield. The Ohio BMV Express kiosk will allow motorists to renew and print vehicle registration and registration stickers for license plates.
