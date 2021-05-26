Ohio to announce first Vax-a-Million winners tonight: Here’s what you should know.

The winners of the next drawings will be announced on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23.

Who is eligible?

A person must be a U.S. citizen and permanent Ohio resident who has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine to be eligible to win.

Currently, the vaccine has only been authorized for ages 12 and older. Ohioans ages 12-17 are eligible for the college scholarship and those 18 and older are eligible for $1 million.

Entrants must sign up for the drawings at https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com/.

Entrants do not need to have been vaccinated in Ohio to be eligible, however, ODH may ask for proof of vaccination.

To get a coronavirus vaccine, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to make an appointment. Multiple vaccine providers in Ohio are accepting walk-ins and no longer require an appointment.

How do you sign up?

To sign up for the drawings, visit https://ohiovaxamillion.com/index.html and select “Adult Registration” for the $1 million drawing or “12-17 Year Old Registration” for the college scholarship drawing.

Participants can also call the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. to register.

To be eligible to win, entrants must be a permanent Ohio resident and U.S. citizen with who has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine the Sunday prior to the drawing date. Participants must be 12 or older.

Entrants must sign up the day before the drawing to be considered for that drawing.

Eligible residents can only enter once. If you are not selected, your entry will automatically carry over to the next drawing.

When is the next drawing?

The next drawing is scheduled for Memorial Day, May 31.

The Ohio Lottery is using a random number generator, which is a computer that randomly picks a winner and alternates for each drawing.

The public isn’t able to view the drawings, but a representative from the Ohio Auditor’s Office will be present.

Before each drawing, the state goes through the entries to remove any duplicates.

Then a lottery staff member inputs the universal number, which is based off the number of entrants in the drawing. Once the random number generator selects a winning number, it’s entered into the database to reveal the winner.

The lottery draw staff member and representative from the auditor’s office both sign off on the drawing.

If a winner isn’t eligible or turns down the prize, the state will move on to the first alternate and so on until a winner is found.

Additional drawings are scheduled for June 7, June 14 and June 21.