journal-news logo
X

Ohio Task Force 1 to leave tonight for Louisiana ahead of Ida

Ohio Task Force 1, based in Vandalia, was activated June 30, 2021, for the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Caption
Ohio Task Force 1, based in Vandalia, was activated June 30, 2021, for the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Ohio Task Force 1 will leave from its Vandalia base tonight following its activation today to Louisiana in preparation for Ida, which is forecast to strike Sunday as a major hurricane.

ExploreRELATED: Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary

The task force has been activated as a 45-member Type III urban search and rescue team, which includes a full equipment cache, including water rescue equipment, a 16-person water rescue team and canine search teams, the task force announced Friday afternoon on social media.

The task force will stage in Louisiana ready for rapid deployment, the Facebook post stated.

The task force is made up of members from across Ohio.

In Other News
1
DeWine orders flags lowered to honor Kabul victims
2
Warren County teacher, administrator dies at 44
3
Ohio leaders react to the carnage in Kabul
4
Ohio surpasses more than 5,000 daily COVID cases for first time since...
5
Air Force IDs Ohio base for ‘Cyber Warfare Wing,’ adds 175 jobs
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top