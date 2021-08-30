journal-news logo
Ohio Task Force 1 staged to aid hurricane survivors

Ohio Task Force 1, based in Vandalia, is staged in Lafayette, La. to assist Hurricane Ida survivors. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Ohio Task Force 1, based in Vandalia, is staged in Lafayette, La. to assist Hurricane Ida survivors. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By Chris Stewart
5 hours ago

As Hurricane Ida plows into Louisiana, the Miami Valley-based search and rescue team Ohio Task Force 1 staged in Lafayette, La., awaiting orders where to assist when damage from the Category 4 storm is revealed.

Ohio Task Force 1 arrived Saturday to respond to needed rescue and recovery efforts during and after the hurricane, said Phil Sinewe, the team’s public information officer.

“Ida has all indication of being a powerful storm,” he said. “This is the type of rescue work the team trains for year-round.”

There has been little downtime for the personnel, and the team has been busy with briefings, logistical set-up, and last-minute training, according to Sinewe.

The task force was activated as a 45-member Type III urban search and rescue team, which includes a full equipment cache, including water rescue equipment, a 16-person water rescue team and canine search teams, the task force announced Friday afternoon. The team left its base in Vandalia that night.

As of Sunday morning, FEMA had activated six Type I urban search and rescue teams teams and nine Type III teams. All nine Type III teams have search and rescue, medical, and water rescue capabilities, including canine search teams, according to Sinewe.

With members from across the state, Ohio Task Force 1 last deployed June 30 to aid recovery efforts at the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla.

