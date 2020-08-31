Ohio Task Force 1 evacuated 6 people, rescued 21 dogs during Sunday hurricane relief efforts

Ohio Task Force 1 evacuated six people and rescued 21 dogs during Hurricane Laura relief efforts on Sunday.
During wide area searches in the Calcasieu Parish area Sunday, the team did 11,348 structural assessments, evacuated six people and two dogs from a nursing facility, rescued 21 dogs and helped six people, according to the task force.
Seven of the dogs rescued Sunday were found in a collapsed structure.
OH-TF1 is continuing to work with other FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams in the general Lake Charles and the Calcasieu Parish areas. Monday the task force was assisting other communities that have requested wide area searches.
“Our team continues to jell into a very productive group who have drawn the attention of our colleagues in the US&R world and our Louisiana community,” said Team Task Force Leader Jack Reall. “Both Task Force Leader Landis and myself are proud to represent Ohio with these awesome individuals.”