Ohio surpasses 60,000 COVID hospitalizations as cases remain low

Ohio surpassed 60,000 total coronavirus hospitalizations as the state continues to see a decrease in cases and hospitalizations.
The state reported 52 hospitalizations Wednesday, bringing its total to 60,034, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s the third straight say Ohio has recorded just over 50 daily hospitalizations.
In the last 21 days, the state is averaging 54 hospitalizations a day.
Ohio recorded nine ICU admissions in the last day, just over its 21-day average of seven.
Daily cases remained below 400 for the eighth day in a row, with 381 cases reported on Wednesday.
The state’s 21-day case average also dropped to 396 cases a day.
More than 5,476,000 people in Ohio have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine as of Wednesday and 4,978,800 have finished it.
The state is scheduled to announce the fourth round winners of Vax-a-Million tonight.
To be eligible for the fifth and final drawing, Ohioans ages 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine must register at https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com/.