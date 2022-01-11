Ohio surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 total hospitalizations

Over the last three weeks Ohio is averaging 332 hospitalizations and 30 ICU admissions a day, according to ODH. Ohio reported 55 ICU admissions on Tuesday.

As of Jan. 1, 2021, 50,828 people hospitalized in the state for COVID were not fully vaccinated and 2,991 people admitted to the hospital were fully-vaccinated. During that same time period, 729 people who were fully vaccinated and 15,324 people who were not fully vaccinated died from COVID, according to the state health department.

The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association reported Tuesday that unvaccinated patients accounted for more than 5 of every six COVID-related deaths in local hospitals in the last 28 days.

The state reported 363 COVID deaths, bringing its total to 30,435, according to ODH. The day a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred.

Death data can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificate information to the Ohio Bureau of Vital Statistics.

Ohio recorded 19,611 cases in the last day and is averaging 17,103 cases a day in the past 21 days.

From Dec. 19 to Jan. 1, more than 74% of cases the state was able to conduct genomic sequencing on were attributed to the omicron variant. Nearly 25% of cases were the delta variant, according to the state health department. It’s the first time since the state started genomic sequencing back in October that delta wasn’t the predominant variant.

Ohio uses genomic sequencing to track which variants are present in the state. It can only be done on PCR tests and it must have enough of a sample left and a high enough viral load.

As of Tuesday 60.47% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 70.63% of adults and 64.27% of people ages 5 and older, according to ODH. More than 55.5% of residents, including 65.39% of adults and 59.04% of those 5 and older, have finished the vaccine.

More than 7.06 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.49 million people have completed the vaccine. In Ohio, 2.95 million people have received an additional vaccine dose, according to the state health department.

Starting Wednesday, Dayton Children’s will have COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose clinics throughout the area.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, kids ages 5 to 11 can get vaccinated at the Connor Child Health Pavilion on Valley Street in Dayton. From 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, people 12 to 21 get can vaccinated and receive boosters at the facility. Go to Dayton Children’s website to schedule an appointment.