Ohio reports nearly 16,000 daily COVID cases, sets record for 3rd straight day

Ohio set a new record for daily COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row as health experts continue impacts from the omicron variant.
The state recorded 15,989 cases in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Ohio’s previous records set on Tuesday and Wednesday were 12,502 cases and 12,864 cases respectively. In the past three days the state has added more than 41,000 cases.
Ohio’s 21-day average increased to 8,966 cases a day Thursday. A week ago, the state was averaged 7,581 cases a day over the previous three weeks.
In the last week Ohio is averaging 11,033 cases a day.
Ohio’s two-week COVID transmission rate climbed back over 1,000 cases per 100,000 people for the first time in months. The state is averaging 1,009.6 cases per 100,000 people. Cuyahoga County, which has the highest transmission rate in the state, was more than double the statewide average with 2,509.9 cases per 100,000 people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a high transmission rate as more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.
As of Thursday, ODH reported the following transmission rates for local counties:
- Clark County: 1,021.8 cases per 100,000 people
- Champaign County: 848.7 cases per 100,000 people
- Darke County: 819.8 cases per 100,000 people
- Preble County: 802.3 cases per 100,000 people
- Miami County: 745 cases per 100,000 people
- Butler County: 714.6 cases per 100,000 people
- Warren County: 667.9 cases per 100,000 people
- Montgomery County: 659.8 cases per 100,000 people
- Greene County: 530.4 cases per 100,000 people
There were 4,747 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Ohio Thursday, with 1,208 people in ICUs and 770 on ventilators, according to the state health department.
One in four patients hospitalized in Ohio and one in three ICU patients have COVID, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. The number of COVID patients in the state’s hospitals has decreased 1% in the last week, but has increased 19% of the last three weeks. Coronavirus ICU patients are up 1% in the past week and increased 16% in the last three weeks.
In the last 60 days, the number of COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio increased by 85%, according to OHA. COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU increased 60% during that same time period.
