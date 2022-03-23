Ohio senator backs Guard member seeking active-duty pay protection

“Both contemporaneous statements by the law’s authors and other legislative materials confirm that Congress did not intend to limit the application of the law by the kind of service the reservists rendered or the provision of law under which the reservists were call to active duty,” the lawmakers said.

They added: “If allowed to stand, the federal circuit’s decision would severely burden a significant number of Americans solely because they wear the nation’s uniform.”

Recently, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that Bryan Adams, a human resources specialist with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and a member of the Arizona Air National Guard, was not entitled to differential pay unless his service was connected to a national emergency, the brief supporters noted.

Other supporters of the brief include Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn, and U.S. Reps. Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-Washington, D.C., Anthony Brown, D-Md. and former representative Robert Wexler, a Democrat from Florida.

