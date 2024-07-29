Ohio sales tax holiday returns Tuesday with expanded timeframe, higher spending limit

“It definitely makes it better that it’s not just a weekend and that we’re not all rushing out during a three-day stretch ” said Ashleigh Rutledge, as she shopped for school supplies with stepdaughters Mary and Aubree at the Walmart in Beavercreek Thursday. “Everybody can kind of pace themselves and ... it doesn’t have the stores overloaded. It (previously) was like how Black Friday used to be, where everybody was barreling through, tackling people.”

The holiday also has been revamped as not just a back-to-school cost saver, but one that can benefit countless others, as well.

Shoppers making purchases in-person or online can avoid tax on all eligible items of up to $500, instead of being limited to $20 per item of instructional material and/or school supplies and $75 maximum per item of clothing as in years past.

Also included for the first time in the tax-free category is dining out at Ohio restaurants. A few items not includes for exemption from sales tax are services, such as alterations performed on clothing, car repairs, or any similar services, plus any purchase of watercraft, outboard motors, motor vehicles, alcoholic beverage, tobacco, vapor products or any item that contains marijuana.

Chanel Clark of Springfield, who shopped for school supplies on Friday, said the sales tax holiday should work much better under the revised 10-day model.

“(With a 3-day tax holiday) you might not get your check around that time,” she said. “This makes it to where you can get your check and have plenty more time.”

Multiple qualifying items may be purchased in a single tax-exempt transaction, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation.

For example, the purchase of two shirts, two pair of pants, a pair of shoes and a jacket, with each item costing $100 for a total purchase of $600, would be entirely tax exempt, the Department of Taxation said on its website.

“There is no limit on the amount of the total purchase,” the department said. “The qualification is determined item by item.”

Katie Conley of West Chester Twp., who went shopping Tuesday with her two young sons, said that while it’s nice to not have to pay sales tax during the holiday, she looks for something more.

“You’re saving money (via the tax holiday), but ... hopefully the stores are enticing us with an additional whatever percent off other items,” Conley said as she “That’s what brings me to the stores more.”

The annual sales tax holiday also could end up meaning saving a great deal more compared to other years because there’s not just more time to shop, but a greater array of items that can be purchased with a much higher limit than in year’s past, “especially if you’re not just looking for school stuff,” she said.

Ohio’s sales tax holiday weekend started in 2015 and formerly took place on the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of August each year. The Ohio General Assembly made it permanent in 2018.

In conjunction with the Ohio General Assembly, Gov. Mike DeWine expanded the length of sales tax holiday to 10 days.

DeWine previously said that while the initial sales tax holiday was meant to help families buy clothing and school supplies for the upcoming school year, the expanded sales tax break “will help Ohio’s families with back-to-school necessities as well as other substantial purchases during a time when so many household budgets are being strained.”

The expanded sale tax holiday is expected to provide a much-needed boost to small businesses and their customers, according to Chris Ferruso, director of the Ohio chapter of National Federation of Independent Business.

“It’s a testament to the state of Ohio recognizing the value this brings not only to the individual and at time we’re experiencing crazy inflation, to allow some alleviation in some way shape or form through the elimination of sales tax on eligible items, but also the added benefit of getting foot traffic into these enterprises that otherwise may not have these customers patronize them,” Ferruso said.

Small businesses, especially, appreciate the opportunity to be further participate in the sales tax holiday,

“It really does bring folks in their stores that otherwise may not make that stop with a small business,” Ferruso said. “We’ve heard from members over the years in the retail sector that they appreciate the holiday. They see increased foot traffic.”

Leva Rogers of Warren County said extending the sales tax holiday is “an awesome thing to do.”

“People need a break these days,” Rogers said as she shopped in West Chester Twp.. “There’s a lot of stuff going on and anything helps, so this is a nice thing to have for more than just three days. Overall, it’s a good time to shop.”