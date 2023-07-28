Ohio Sales Tax Holiday is next week: Here’s what to know

Families looking to save additional money when stocking up on back-to-school supplies and clothes are in luck.

When is the Sales Tax Holiday?

Ohio’s upcoming Sales Tax Holiday is Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

What is tax free?

Tax-free items include school supplies and books that cost $20 or less per item and clothing at $75 or less per item.

Items used in a trade or business deal are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

Also not eligible are items like:

⋅ Clothing accessories

⋅ Patches and protective equipment

⋅ Sewing or knitting materials

⋅ Sports equipment

⋅ Belt buckles, costume masks, patches and emblems sold separately.

View the full list of items on the Ohio Department of Taxation website here.

Qualified items sold by mail, telephone, e-mail or Internet qualify if the consumer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period.

History

The annual sales tax holiday weekend started in 2015. It takes place on the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of August each year. The Ohio General Assembly made it permanent in 2018.