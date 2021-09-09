Ohio reports nearly 7,900 new COVID cases, most since January

Nearly 7,900 coronavirus cases were reported in Ohio Thursday, the most recorded in the state since January.
Ohio recorded 7,897 cases in the last day, with its 21-day average increasing to 5,009 cases a day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. In the last week, the state is averaging 5,949 cases a day. Two months ago, Ohio was averaging 200 to 300 cases a day.
ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff noted Thursday that while Ohio’s COVID numbers aren’t at an all-time high, the data is similar to its winter surge.
“Unfortunately the wave of cases and hospitalizations continue to escalate at an alarming rate here in Ohio,” he said. “Driven of course by the delta variant.”
For the third day in a row, Ohio recorded more than 3,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state.
Ohio reported 3,178 hospitalized COVID patients and 800 COVID patients in the ICU as of Thursday, according to ODH.
Coronavirus patients accounted for 11.8% of the state’s hospital beds and 18.19% of its ICU beds. Ohio has 21.2% of hospital beds and 21.19% of ICU beds available.
In the last day, the state recorded 255 hospitalizations and 24 ICU admissions. Ohio is averaging 180 hospitalizations a day and 18 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks, according to ODH.
Nearly 61.5% of Ohioans 12 and older and 63.64% of adults have started the COVID vaccine series as of Thursday.
More than 56.75%of residents 12 and older 59.14% of adults have completed the vaccine, according to ODH.