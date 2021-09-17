Ohio reports more than 8,000 daily COVID cases for 2nd straight day

ODH updates COVID death data twice a week. The data can fluctuate because other states do not regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred.

For the third day in a row, more than 3,500 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio.

The state recorded 3,557 hospitalized patients, with 994 in the ICU and 607 on ventilators.

Coronavirus patients account for 13.4% of hospital beds, 20.93% of ICU beds and 12.82% of ventilators, according to ODH. About 21.2% (5,636) of hospital beds, 20.49% (973) of ICU beds and 61.47% (2,911) of ventilators are available in Ohio as of Friday.

In the last day, Ohio recorded 307 hospitalizations and 33 ICU admissions. The state is averaging 216 hospitalizations a day and 20 ICU admissions a day over the last three weeks.

Explore Regional hospitals open more COVID units to keep up

As of Friday, more than half of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, including 64.33% of adults and 62.21% of those 12 and older.

About 49.25% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 59.79% of adults and 57.56% of those 12 and older.