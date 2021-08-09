Ohio reports more than 1,000 COVID cases for 7th straight day

The state is averaging about 1,795 cases a day in the last week. Its 21-day average is 1,239, according to ODH.

As of Monday, more than 50% of Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine and 46.5% have completed it.

More than 58.5% of residents 12 and older and nearly 61% of those 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to ODH. More than 54% of residents ages 12 and older and nearly 57% of those 18 and older have finished the vaccine.

For the first time in more than two weeks, more than 1,000 COVID patients were hospitalized in Ohio. The health department reported 1,046 patients as of Monday. COVID patients accounted for less than 4% of the state’s total hospital beds and 6.28% of ICU beds.

Nearly 30% of Ohio’s hospital beds and 30.64% of ICU beds were available as of Monday.

In the last day, the state recorded 55 new hospitalizations. Ohio is averaging 66 hospitalizations a day in the last three weeks.

Ohio reported eight ICU admissions, bringing its total to 8,537, according to ODH. In the last 21 days, its averaging seven ICU admissions a day.