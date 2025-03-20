Ohio reports its first measles case of the year

ODH is working with the Ashtabula County Health Department to follow up on potential exposures and to promote opportunities for vaccination.

“The fact that we now have a measles case in Ohio adds emphasis to the importance of being fully vaccinated,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH director, said Thursday. “This disease can be very serious, but it is preventable. I strongly encourage you to protect yourselves and your children by getting vaccinated.”

As of March 13, a total of 301 confirmed measles cases were reported by 15 jurisdictions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, New York State, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont and Washington.

Ohio had 90 cases of measles in 2022, when an outbreak centered in Central Ohio totaled 85 cases, ODH said. The state had one measles case in 2023 and seven in 2024.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, doctors say, as well as potentially life-threatening. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing. It can be brought back to the United States, and Ohio, by individuals who travel.

If people are not protected against the disease, nine out of 10 unvaccinated people who are exposed will become ill.

The measles vaccine ― called MMR as it protects against measles, mumps and rubella ― is safe and effective at preventing measles, ODH said. Two doses of MMR is 97% effective against measles. If you are up to date on measles vaccine, the risk of getting sick is very low.

The CDC recommends all children get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 through 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age.

The MMR vaccine can also be given to adults born after 1957 who are not vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

How to get your child vaccinated

The CDC provides resources on its website about how families can access vaccines for their children at no cost to them at cdc.gov/vaccines/programs/vfc/. The Vaccines for Children program offers vaccines at no cost for eligible children through doctors enrolled in the program.

Routine childhood vaccinations are also available at many pharmacies. To find a pharmacy near you, visit vaccines.gov.

Your county health department may be able to provide childhood vaccinations through the Vaccines for Children program. Below are the contact phone numbers for each county health department in the Dayton region: