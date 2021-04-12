Ohio reports highest number of hospitalized COVID patients in 2 weeks

Eighteen ICU admissions and 89 hospitalizations were reported Monday, bringing the state’s totals to 7,549 and 54,167, respectively.

Ohio recorded 1,934 daily cases for a total of 1,041,389. It was slightly over the state’s 21-day average of 1,914 cases a day.

As of Monday, 4,122,416 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 2,644,249 have finished their vaccination.

Starting this week vaccine providers can use 25% of their doses to vaccinate employees. Providers can also partner with employers, organizations and labor unions to have closed vaccine clinics for workers.

Last week colleges and universities began having on-campus vaccine clinics for students. With summer break starting in early May for come universities, Ohio is working to vaccinate students before they leave campus.

By making the vaccine more convenient for workers and college students, the state is hoping that more people will get vaccinated.