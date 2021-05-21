Ohio reports fewer than 800 hospitalized COVID patients for first time in 2 weeks

Ohio recorded just over 1,000 daily cases of coronavirus Friday, bringing its total to 1,095,746, according to ODH.

The state added 1,004 cases to its total Friday, making it the second day in a row Ohio recorded more than 1,000 cases. Friday and Thursday are the only two days in the last week where the state reported more than 1,000 daily cases.

Over the last 21 days, Ohio has reported an average of 1,116 cases a day.

The state reported 21 deaths, bringing its total to 19,709. The state health department updates death data twice a week. Because some states don’t regularly send death data to ODH, the number of deaths reported can fluctuate. The day a death is reported does not reflect the date of death.

This weekend is the last chance for Ohioans to get vaccinated before the state’s first Vax-a-Million drawing on Monday.

For five consecutive weeks, the Ohio Lottery will draw a $1 million prize winner and the winner of a four-year, full college scholarship to any public university or college in Ohio.

The drawings are open to residents ages 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The first winners will be announced Wednesday. To sign up, visit ohiovaxamillion.com or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

As of Friday, more than 5,124,000 people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 4,490,000 have finished the vaccination.