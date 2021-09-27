journal-news logo
X

Ohio reports fewer than 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in 3 weeks

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
45 minutes ago

Ohio recorded a new 21-day low for COVID-19 cases, with 3,681 daily cases reported Monday.

Previously, the fewest daily number of cases reported in the last three weeks was the 4,266 cases reported Sunday.

In the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 6,503 cases a day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The state is averaging 5,941 cases in the last week. It’s nearly a thousand cases fewer than the seven-day average of 6,844 cases the state reported last Monday.

ExploreDayton doctors answer questions about COVID-19, ivermectin
ajc.com

As of Monday, Ohio had 3,734 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 999 in ICUs and 677 on ventilators. It was the second day in a row with fewer than 1,000 COVID patients in the state’s ICUs.

Coronavirus patients account for 14.2% of hospital beds, 21.15% of ICU beds and 14.19% of ventilators in the state.

Ohio has 6,481 hospital beds (24.6%), 1,016 ICU beds (21.51%) and 2,875 ventilators (60.26%) available, according to ODH.

ExploreWho can get a COVID-19 booster? Ohio Department of Health gives guidelines.

In the last day, the state recorded 205 hospitalizations and 25 ICU admissions. Ohio’s 21-day average is 253 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day.

Nearly 53.8% of Ohioans, or 6.28 million residents, have started the coronavirus vaccine, including 64.97% of adults and 62.87% of those 12 and older.

Almost 50% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 60.54% of adults and 58.37% of those 12 and older.

In Other News
1
Former Franklin strip club to become a car wash
2
Who can get a COVID-19 booster? Ohio Department of Health gives...
3
Child care funding controversial among area legislators
4
Ohio reports more than 4,200 COVID-19 cases
5
With priest numbers dwindling, Cincinnati archdiocese readies to...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top