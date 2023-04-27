X

Ohio reports fewer than 4,000 COVID cases for 2nd straight week

Local News
By
9 minutes ago

Ohio recorded fewer than 4,000 weekly COVID-19 cases for the second week in a row.

The 3,121 cases reported by the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday was also the fewest number of cases reported in the state so far this year. It’s at least the six consecutive week the state has set a new record low.

Thursday brought the Ohio’s three-week average to 3,886 cases. It’s the first time the three-week average is fewer than 4,000 in 2023.

As of Thursday, ODH is reporting the following COVID data:

  • Total: 3,438,480
  • Last week: 3,121
  • Three-week average: 3,886

COVID hospitalizations:

  • Total: 140,281
  • Last week: 212
  • Three-week average: 247

COVID ICU admissions:

  • Total: 15,203
  • Last week: 16
  • Three-week average: 21

COVID Deaths

  • Total: 42,174
  • Last week: 48
  • Three-week average: 49

Approximately 64.87% of Ohioans started the primary COVID vaccine and 60.18% had finished it as of Thursday. ODH reported 15.86% of residents have received the updated vaccine dose.

Those interested in getting vaccinated can visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to find a provider or schedule an appointment.

    Vaccines also are available by appointment from each county’s local health department, and vaccine providers are listed on Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard.

    In Other News
    1
    One fatality in Carlisle rail crossing crash
    2
    Area K-9s and their handlers get workout for future police work
    3
    Small plane lands in farm field, flips over in Preble County
    4
    Public health alert issued for soup that could spoil prematurely
    5
    Several area groups claim high finishes in WGI Championship finals

    About the Author

    © 2023 Journal-News.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top