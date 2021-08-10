journal-news logo
X

Ohio reports 2,326 COVID cases, sets new 3-week daily case high

Emily (Warren) Tyler, left, and Jillian Botteicher, with the Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health, prepare for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Sinclair College Centerville, located at 5800 Clyo Rd. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Caption
Emily (Warren) Tyler, left, and Jillian Botteicher, with the Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health, prepare for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Sinclair College Centerville, located at 5800 Clyo Rd. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Ohio reported its highest amount of daily cases in the last three weeks, with 2,326 cases recorded in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Tuesday, the state has reported 1,145,925 cases during the pandemic. Its averaging 1,305 cases a day in the last three weeks and about 1,875 cases a day in the last week.

ajc.com

ExploreDayton to require city employees to get vaccine or weekly testing

As of Sunday, Ohio was averaging a COVID positivity rate of 7.5% over the last seven days, according to ODH. The last time the seven-day positivity rate average at at 7.5% was at the end of January.

In the Miami Valley, Greene County is reporting the highest two-week positivity rate over the last two weeks at 11.1%. Miami County had the second highest at 10.6%.

The rest of the region reported the following two-week positivity rates as of Monday:

  • Butler County: 7.5%
  • Champaign County: 3.8%
  • Clark County: 5.1%
  • Darke County: 6.2%
  • Logan County: 5%
  • Montgomery County: 8.9%
  • Preble County: 8%
  • Shelby County: 8.4%
  • Warren County: 6.8%

The county with the highest two-week positivity rate in Ohio is Lawrence at 30.4%.

ExploreQuarantine may not be necessary after COVID exposure in K-12 schools, ODH says

Ohio reported 159 hospitalizations Tuesday, the highest amount reported in the last three weeks.

In the last 21 days the state is averaging 70 hospitalizations a day.

Eighteen ICU admissions were recorded in the last day in Ohio. ODH is reporting an average of seven ICU admissions a day over the last three weeks.

Ohio reported 24 deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 20,580.

Death data can fluctuate because other states do not regularly reported death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred.

In Other News
1
New leader of Ohio’s schools announces surprise resignation
2
‘Crisis heroes’ thanked for keeping blood drives going during pandemic
3
Dayton to require city employees to get vaccine or weekly testing
4
59K pounds of frozen chicken products recalled for possible salmonella...
5
Doctor: Expect back-to-school anxiety to heighten after long pandemic...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top