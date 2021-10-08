Ohio reports 21-day high for COVID-19 deaths

The state added 6,651 cases Friday, bringing its total to 1,458,747, according to ODH. In the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging 5,842 cases a day and 5,505 cases a day in the last week.

As of Friday there are 3,395 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio, including 938 in ICUs and 627 on ventilators. Coronavirus accounts for 12.9% of hospital beds, 19.68% of ICU beds and 13.22% of ventilators in the state.

Ohio has 5,311 (20.1%) hospital beds, 906 (19.01%) ICU beds and 2,908 (61.3%) of ventilators available.

In the last day, Ohio has recorded 245 hospitalizations and 10 ICU admissions, according to the state health department. Ohio’s 21-day average is 260 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day.

Explore Debate continues on Ohio bill that would allow vaccination mandate exemptions

More than 6.35 million Ohioans, or 54.4%, have started the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Friday, 65.67% of adults and 62.58% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose, according to ODH.

More than 5.91 million residents, or 50.64%, completed the vaccine, including 61.32% of adults and 59.19% of those 12 and older.

The health department reported 253,681 Ohioans have received additional doses of the vaccine.