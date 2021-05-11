Ohio reports 1,400 daily cases, nearly double Monday’s amount

Ohio reported 1,411 daily cases of coronavirus Tuesday, nearly double the amount reported on Monday.
The state recorded 794 daily cases on Sunday and 713 on Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Both amounts were the two fewest number of daily cases reported in at least three weeks.
The 1,411 daily cases reported Tuesday was just above the state’s 21-day average of 1,387. It’s the 10th consecutive day Ohio has recorded fewer than 1,500 daily cases.
Throughout the pandemic, the state has recorded 1,085,733 total cases, according to the state health department.