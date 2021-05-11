X

Ohio reports 1,400 daily cases, nearly double Monday’s amount

Kristin Harbeson, left, and Scott Schmits prepare vaccines for distribution. The Butler County General Health District held a drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Nearly 75 workers and volunteers administered 1500 vaccines during the event. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Kristin Harbeson, left, and Scott Schmits prepare vaccines for distribution. The Butler County General Health District held a drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Nearly 75 workers and volunteers administered 1500 vaccines during the event. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Local News | 9 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio reported 1,411 daily cases of coronavirus Tuesday, nearly double the amount reported on Monday.

The state recorded 794 daily cases on Sunday and 713 on Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Both amounts were the two fewest number of daily cases reported in at least three weeks.

ExploreOhio nursing home cases plummet, rules ease: ‘Vaccination is definitely working’
ajc.com

The 1,411 daily cases reported Tuesday was just above the state’s 21-day average of 1,387. It’s the 10th consecutive day Ohio has recorded fewer than 1,500 daily cases.

Throughout the pandemic, the state has recorded 1,085,733 total cases, according to the state health department.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.