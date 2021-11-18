Ohio records more than 6,000 daily COVID cases for 2nd day in a row

From Nov. 4-17, the state averaged 496.3 cases per 100,000 people, according to ODH. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 410.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Two counties reported more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people: Williams and Van wert counties. The CDC’s definition of a high COVID transmission rate is 100 cases per 100,000 people. None of the counties had fewer than 100 cases per 100,000. Williams County had the highest transmission rate with 1,092.9 cases per 100,000 people. Athens County reported 199 cases per 100,000, the fewest reported in the state.

The state health department reported the following two-week transmission rates for local counties:

Miami County: 481.4 cases per 100,000 people

Champaign County: 444.9 cases per 100,000 people

Preble County: 437.8 cases per 100,000 people

Clark County: 420.6 cases per 100,000 people

Darke County: 397.2 cases per 100,000 people

Warren County: 391.7 cases per 100,000 people

Butler County: 382.9 cases per 100,000 people

Montgomery County: 368.4 cases per 100,000 people

Greene County: 351 cases per 100,000 people

Champaign County was the only area county to report a decrease. Last week the county’s transmission rate was 457.8 cases per 100,000 people.

As of Thursday, there were 2,963 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio, including 787 in ICUs and 501 on ventilators. Coronavirus patients accounted for 11.3% of the state’s hospital beds, 16.88% of ICU beds and 10.5% of ventilators.

Ohio has 4,861 (18.5%) hospital beds, 869 (18.64%) ICU beds and 2,990 (62.67%) ventilators were available Thursday.

In the last day, Ohio recorded 277 hospitalizations and 24 ICU admissions, according to ODH. The state’s 21-day average is 193 hospitalizations and 19 ICU admissions a day.

More than 6.44 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 85,790 kids ages 5 to 11. About 56.85% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 67.68% of adults and 60.42% of those 5 and older.

Nearly 6.12 million residents, or 52.34% of Ohioans, have completed the vaccine. More than 63% of adults and 55.63% of Ohioans 5 and older have finished the vaccine series, according to ODH.