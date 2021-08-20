Ohio records more than 3,000 COVID cases for 4th straight day

As of Friday, 1,738 COVID patients were hospitalized and 545 were in the ICU in Ohio, according to ODH. Coronavirus patients account for 6.4% of hospital beds and 11.28% of ICU beds in the state.

More than 24% of hospital beds and 27% of ICU beds are still available.

In the last day, Ohio recorded 14 ICU admissions. It’s averaging nine a day in the last 21 days.

The state reported 41 deaths Friday, bringing its total to 20,689, according to ODH.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the date the death occurred. Death data can fluctuate due to other states irregularly reporting death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.

More than 51% of Ohioans and 59% of residents 12 and older are have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine as of Friday.

About 47% of residents and 55% of Ohioans 12 and older have finished the vaccine, according to ODH.