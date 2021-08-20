Ohio records more than 3,000 COVID cases for 4th straight day

The Ohio Department of Health reported 3,783 daily cases of COVID-19 Friday, making it the fourth consecutive day with more than 3,000 cases recorded in the state.
It’s also the most cases Ohio has recorded since February.
Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has reported 1,175,340 total cases, according to ODH. In the last 21 days, the state is averaging 2,263 cases a day and about 2,859 cases a day in the last week.
Ohio’s 21-day average for hospitalizations surpassed 100 Friday, with 146 COVID hospitalizations recorded in the last day. It’s the fifth day in a row more than 100 hospitalizations were reported in the state.
As of Friday, 1,738 COVID patients were hospitalized and 545 were in the ICU in Ohio, according to ODH. Coronavirus patients account for 6.4% of hospital beds and 11.28% of ICU beds in the state.
More than 24% of hospital beds and 27% of ICU beds are still available.
In the last day, Ohio recorded 14 ICU admissions. It’s averaging nine a day in the last 21 days.
The state reported 41 deaths Friday, bringing its total to 20,689, according to ODH.
The day a death is reported does not reflect the date the death occurred. Death data can fluctuate due to other states irregularly reporting death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.
More than 51% of Ohioans and 59% of residents 12 and older are have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine as of Friday.
About 47% of residents and 55% of Ohioans 12 and older have finished the vaccine, according to ODH.