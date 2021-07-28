Ohio records more than 1,000 COVID cases for 2nd day in a row

Ohio reported more than a thousand coronavirus cases for the second straight day Wednesday as health officials reverse guidelines, advising even vaccinated people to wear masks in some circumstances.
The state recorded 1,456 cases in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Ohio reported 1,317 cases on Tuesday, making it the first time the state has recorded more than a thousand cases since the end of May.
Ohio is averaging 591 cases a day in the last 21 days. However, in the last week the state is reporting an average of 874.5 cases a day.
With cases up across the country, health officials are reconsidering health guidelines. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending face masks for vaccinated people while inside in areas with a “substantial” or “high” level of transmission.
Multiple counties in the Miami Valley meet that recommendation, including Butler Clinton, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble.
Ohio reported 80 hospitalizations on Wednesday, nearly double its 21-day average of 44. In the last week, the state is averaging 61 hospitalizations a day.
Six ICU admissions were reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours. The state is averaging five a day in the last three weeks.
More than 49% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and nearly 46% have completed it, according to ODH.
As of Wednesday, 7,734,903 people in the state have started the vaccine and 5,367,386 have completed it.