Ohio passes 150,000 cases of coronavirus, 4,700 deaths

There have been 150,009 cases and 4,740 deaths from coronavirus reported in Ohio as of Saturday, September 26, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 1,115 new cases and six deaths were reported today. This is the second day in a row that more than 1,000 cases were reported in Ohio.
141,671 cases and 4,439 deaths have been confirmed by the state. Today, 58 hospitalizations were reported, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 15,185. Four new intensive care unit hospitalizations were reported, bringing the total to 3,247. The state estimates that 129,498 people have recovered.
The state reported that a total of 9,735 cases were reported in those under 18. 234 children have been hospitalized and one child has died, the state reported.
Health authorities are sending a message to play it safe for upcoming holiday gatherings, including Halloween.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week issued its first Halloween-related guidance amid the pandemic earlier this week, including discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating, indoor costume parties, haunted houses, tractor rides and rural fall festivals, labeling them high-risk, COVID-19 activities.