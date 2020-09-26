Ohio passes 150,000 cases of coronavirus, 4,700 deaths

141,671 cases and 4,439 deaths have been confirmed by the state. Today, 58 hospitalizations were reported, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 15,185. Four new intensive care unit hospitalizations were reported, bringing the total to 3,247. The state estimates that 129,498 people have recovered.

The state reported that a total of 9,735 cases were reported in those under 18. 234 children have been hospitalized and one child has died, the state reported.